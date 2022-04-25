Watch video: Local train derails in Chennai Beach Station, no casualty reported

A local train in Chennai lost control and ran over the platform on Sunday.

According to Southern Railway, a local train derailed at the Beach station on Sunday but there was no casualty.

The mishap did not affect operations on different routes, a Southern Railway statement said.

"Today, while placing an empty EMU rake from shed line to Platform 1, the rake had overshot the buffer end of the platform and damaged Platform No. 1. The rake was empty and (there were) no passengers on board. No injury to any passengers (was reported) on the platform. A shunter jumped out of the rake and no injury was reported," it said.

The platform shelter was damaged in the process. A brake failure is suspected to be the reason for the incident.

"Due to this incident, no train services have been affected between Chennai- Chengalpattu and Beach-Velachery MRTS sections. Trains are being run as per normal schedule," the release added.

Trains will continue to run normally from other platforms at Chennai Beach, it said, adding, Platform No. 1 will also be restored for traffic in few hours.

"Enquiry at the appropriate level will be conducted to assess the cause of the incident. All the officials concerned are at site and restoration work has started," the release added.

Videos on social showed the rake badly damaged as it jutted out of the platform and crashed into the station wall.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:12 AM IST