Watch Video: Kabaddi player shot dead after clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala

A kabaddi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, Singh was shot allegedly due to some personal enmity.

"We have registered a case in the matter and looking for the accused. The deceased and accused both are the residents of Daun Kalan village in Patiala district," said Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Harpal Singh.

Singh's brother said, "My brother was a Kabaddi player and used to organize Kabaddi matches as well."

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

According to a HT report, Singh was the president of the Daun Kalan village kabaddi club. Besides, he had left the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the recent Punjab Assembly elections.

The report added that the rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Singh was representing his villagers during a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. However, he was shot dead when the talks were going on, the report further said.

Earlier on March 14 this year, international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead in Jalandhar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:42 PM IST