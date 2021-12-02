Watch Video: Journalists protest against Govt for restricting media access in Parliament amid on-going Winter Session

Huge counts of journalists and media representatives have united to raise voice against restrictions imposed on media towards the coverage in Parliament. They have come together to powerfully protest against the government and demanding to open the Parliament to media access.

Press Club of India, Delhi Union of Journalists and many other press and media bodies gathered at the Press Club of India (PCI) in the capital New Delhi on Thursday, shouting slogans such as “Long live press freedom”.

'Restore the entry of journalists in the parliament,' read the tweet by the official handle of Press Club of India. Watch video here:

Restore the entry of journalists in the Parliament pic.twitter.com/fqWO0iKnd6 — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) December 2, 2021

Retaliating to the case of media freedom, the journalists have decided to make their voice heard by staging a protest meet today at 1pm assembling around the premises of Press Club Of India. In a letter drafted Press Club Of India, Delhi Union of Journalists and other media organizations, states the subject of the protest along laying down their demands.

For 5 sessions, citing COVID protocols, the Govt has kept most media persons out of the Parliament. We have submitted two memorandums to @loksabhaspeaker, & despite assurances, restrictions remain in place

Tomorrow (Dec 2) at 1pm we are meeting at PCI to raise our voices. Join in pic.twitter.com/xTEsQefCrj — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) December 1, 2021

On November 27, journalists of this notable council wrote an open letter to the leaders of all political parties in Parliament, protesting the restrictions on the media’s access to Parliament. The letter pointed out that there was no need for such curbs now, adding that public places such as malls, restaurants and cinema halls had been reopened.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 06:19 PM IST