Watch Video: Jhalda police station in West Bengal catches fire, reason unknown

Kolkata: Old police station in Jhalda caught fire on Monday. Interestingly, a couple of days back, the CBI had visited the place to probe the death of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu.

According to police officials, the cause of the fire is yet to be ‘ascertained’.

“The staged motorcycles along with some materials which were inside the locked room have been burnt. The investigation will be conducted to see the cause of fire,” said the police sources.

However, wife of dead Congress councilor Purnima Kandu said that the fire has been set up ‘purposely’ to disrupt the probe of CBI.

“TMC is involved behind the murder of my husband. To disrupt the smooth functioning of the probe the fire was set up,” said Purnima.

It can be recalled that on April 6, the state government challenging Calcutta High Court’s decision of CBI probe on Jhalda incident had moved the division bench of the court.

The Calcutta High Court in keeping with the demand of dead Congress councillor Tapan Kandu had ordered a CBI probe on the case.

“The state government is not challenging CBI probe in other cases but they are opposing the murder of my husband. This proves that the only fault that my husband did was by joining Congress,” said Purnima Kandu.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:53 PM IST