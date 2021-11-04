Watch Video: Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets on Diwali at LoC

On the occasion of Diwali, the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army on Thursday exchanged sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC). While at the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat and in Barmer sector of Rajasthan, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets.

There has been a tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali, and respective national days.

BSF troops also exchanged sweets with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh International border last night to mark the festival.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border," tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border and said that it fills everyone with pride.

The Prime Minister also said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb the peace in the region.

#WATCH | Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchange sweets at Tithwal crossing bridge on the Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/BE22qNWZRU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

"It fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike," the Prime Minister said while addressing soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said, "The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier," "There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister during his address also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

The Prime Minister today continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements.

