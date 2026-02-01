Union HM Amit Shah Targets CM Mamata Banerjee Govt Over Anandapur Fire, Corruption Claims And Border Issues At Barrackpore Rally

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) |

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Barrackpore in north 24 parganas on Saturday had criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the devastating fire at the Anandapur warehouses near Kolkata.

Corruption Allegations

“I will start my speech by paying tribute to those who have lost their lives in the fire incident in Anandapur. This fire incident is not any accident, it is the corruption of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Why is the owner of the momo factory not arrested? Whose money is parked in the momo factory? With whom did the owner of the momo factory go for foreign trip? Labourers were screaming inside the factory and Mamata didi was silent,” said Shah.

Notably, Shah had attended two public rallies and after north 24 parganas, the Union Home Minister had also addressed a public rally at North Bengal’s Siliguri.

Taking further potshots at the West Bengal Chief Minister, the Union Home Minister alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes ‘Vande Mataram’ to support infiltrators.

Attack On Governance

“Despite several pleas the West Bengal government didn’t give land for the fencing. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ but the TMC MP had opposed discussion on it at the Parliament. With the slogan of ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’, TMC had ousted Left Front regime and came to power and now Maa is unsafe, Manush is suffering, and Mati has been swallowed. It is time to say goodbye to Mamata Banerjee,” further mentioned Shah.

Shah also stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s vote share in the state would cross 50 per cent in the upcoming Assembly election.

Ramayana Remark

Speaking about Ramayana, Shah added that even Ravana thought that no one can defeat him and also claimed that currently Mamata Banerjee is thinking the same.

The Union Home Minister also challenged the Chief Minister ‘not’ to give tickets to those party leaders who have been in jail over alleged connection with various scams.

Slamming back Shah, TMC party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee took names of few political leaders whom BJP had once termed as ‘corrupt’ but are now in the saffron camp.