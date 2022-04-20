Watch video: IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft takes part in Indian Coast Guard’s national pollution control exercise in Goa

IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft taking part in Indian Coast Guard’s national pollution control exercise off the coast of Goa today. Aircraft has been prepared for carrying out pollution control measures also in case of oil spills in open seas, said ICG officials while speaking to ANI.

Two made in India ALH Dhruv helicopters are being used for pollution control during a demonstration by the Indian coast guard in the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast.

12 Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships along with one each from Bangladesh & Sri Lanka are taking part in national level pollution control exercise organised by the maritime force. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is responsible for combating maritime pollution in the sea on both the eastern and western seaboards along with the Island territories, reports quoted ICG officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:36 PM IST