Copy Cat! Did Marvel steal 'Bajirao Mastani' fight scene for 'Shang-Chi'? Netizens believe so

Marvel's first film starring a Chinese-American superhero 'Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings,' was a box office success, grossing more than $400 million worldwide. Also, the earlier Indian release 'Bajirao Mastani' hit the hearts of the audience. Now, people have taken to strike similarity among the scenes of the two films.

A video has gone viral on social media suggesting that Marvel could have replicated the action scene from the 2015 Bollywood film. The video shows a frame-by-frame comparison of Simu Liu and Ranveer Singh's films. It opens to display a close-up shot of the main characters on their horses, and later marching towards the opponent with their army.

Check below:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:17 PM IST