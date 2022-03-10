Watch video: Live bat visits Texas theatre during The Batman screening

In a bizarre incident from Texas, a live bat visited fans during the screening of 'The Batman'. The special guest appearance of the mammal at the movies was caught on camera, and is now going viral on social media.

The audience were left in amazement to see a bat waving through the air in the theatre this weekend. A spokesperson at Cinépolis was quoted by reports, to mention that it was a mere prank and that it didn't harm people.

The video was shared on Twitter by Jeremiah 24, and many others. Soon after the video was posted, it gathered Millions of views. The film had to be paused while management called animal control and tried, unsuccessfully, to get the critter out, KXAN reported on Friday.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:41 PM IST