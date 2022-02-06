Watch Video: 'I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision' says Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi & Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Punjab's Ludhiana to preside over a rally and to reveal the chief ministerial candidate for the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.

The Congress is likely to bet on Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate for the February 20 Punjab elections aiming to strengthen its pledge for Scheduled Caste empowerment in the state and the nation.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision .... Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab .... All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

The three attended the stage program where Sidhu made his remarks ahead of the Congress party's decision to announce CM candidate for Punjab.

Speaking at the event Sidhu said that he will accept whatever decision will be made by the Congress, adding that he trusts Rahul Gandhi.

"I have always been loyal to the party. Sometimes the voice is raised against me in Congress but till date, Navjot Singh Sidhu has bever raised his voice against any Congress workers. I was born in Punjab, and I will die in Punjab. I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, the life of each and everyone in Punjab will be improved, but even if I am not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make the CM," Sidhu said during his speech.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in its official Tweet mentioned the arrival of Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu and CM Channi.

"Shri @RahulGandhi Ji has reached today to make an elevated start on the land of heroes and farmers. The atmosphere from the stage to the ground is full of enthusiasm," the party Tweeted.

