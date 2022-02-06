Punjab elections 2022: All will abide by Rahul Gandhi's decision, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as Congress prepares to declare CM face

The Congress party is all set to announce its chief ministerial face ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly election.

Ahead of the announcement, Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday morning said that everybody would abide by "leading light" Rahul Gandhi's decision.

He also extended a "warm welcome" to Rahul Gandhi, who he said would "give clarity to Punjab".

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu said: "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision .... Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab .... All will abide by his decision !!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi will announce the party's Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls on February 6 during his virtual rally in Ludhiana.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of people of the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Punjab Congress chief said, "Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth and people of the state." Speaking about the Congress' plan to announce the Chief Minister face for Punjab, Sidhu said, "Today Punjab has to decide a major thing; CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs (for the Congress). Nobody is talking about the 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed." Sidhu, incidentally, on Thursday had said that "people at the top want weak a chief minister who can dance to their tunes", which was seen directed at the Congress top leadership.

The Congress is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on Sunday. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:21 AM IST