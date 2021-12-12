Watch video: I am Hindu, not Hindutvavadi, says Rahul Gandhi; slams BJP at Jaipur rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvavadis, who want to be in power in any condition.

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvavadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a rally against rising inflation in Jaipur.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friends have "ruined" the country during the NDA dispensation.

"Modi ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years," Gandhi alleged.

"In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds -- 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," he said.

He said that Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. "They want nothing but power & can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah', not 'Satyagrah'. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. "We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus," he added.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the rally. Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held in 2023.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 03:04 PM IST