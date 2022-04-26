Watch video: Doctors treat patients using mobile torch after power outage, fail to save one

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman lost her life due to a power failure in a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota city.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the incident took place at New Medical College Hospital in Kota. An elderly woman was undergoing treatment when the power went out. The woman was put on ventilator since she was in a critical state. But after the power outage, her condition started deteriorating.

Due to the power failure, the patient's treatment was carried out in the dark with under the light of a mobile torch in the emergency ward. The doctor also performed CPR on the patient, but could not save her. The relatives allege that the woman died due to the negligence of the hospital administration. Due the outage, several patients' condition worsened and many were critical.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 02:43 PM IST