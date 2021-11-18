Watch video: Digital age has redefined politics, economy and society, says PM Modi at The Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue this morning on the theme "India's technology evolution and revolution".

PM Modi urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth.

In a virtual address at the Sydney Dialogue, he said the digital age is changing everything as it has redefined politics, economies and societies and has raised new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

Delivering the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi said the Digital Age is changing everything around us. "It has redefined politics, economy and society," he added.

"It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership," the Prime Minister said while speaking on the theme of "India's Technology: Evolution and Revolution".

The Prime Minister said that the world has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity.

"But we also face new risks and new forms of conflict across diverse threats, from sea-bed to cyber to space. Technology has already become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping the future international order," he said.

Technology and data are becoming new weapons, PM Modi said and added that "The biggest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few vested interests to misuse this openness."

Giving an overview of India's approach to new technologies, Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G and 6G for the telecom sector.

PM Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure and that over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity.

"The greatest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people," he said.

He said India is on its way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband. Referring to the strategic cooperation between India and Australia, he said it is a force of good for region and world.

PM Modi's address was preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held between November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:45 AM IST