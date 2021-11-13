Watch Video: Delhi schools shut for a week, construction works barred; govt likely to draft proposal for complete lockdown if situation worsens

The Delhi government on Saturday announced the complete closure of all government and private schools in the national capital following the deteriorating air quality in the city.

The air quality in Delhi reached an all-time low after the Diwali season followed by the crops stable burning in the neighbouring Punjab and Harayana.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister further said that the construction activities in the city will also remain shut from November 14 to November 17 amid the rise in air pollution.

Government offices will operate from home at full capacity for a week, while private offices will be issued an advisory to opt for the same option as much as possible, he added.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal said "There was a suggestion in the Supreme Court over complete lockdown in Delhi if (pollution) situation worsen!. We're drafting a proposal and we will put it in front of the SC panel. We will also discuss with agencies. We will take the Centre, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under confidence, and if the situation occurs, all kinds of construction, vehicular movement, transportation will have to be stopped."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ SC suggests Centre for two days lockdown in Delhi to tackle pollution

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:00 PM IST