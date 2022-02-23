Watch Video: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi greets BJP workers during election campaign in UP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might be seeing carrying out an aggressive campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing assembly elections and launching scathing attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, but that did not stop the Congress leader from merrily greeting the workers of the saffron party when she came across them.

During a poll campaign in Hardoi on Monday, Gandhi and the BJP workers crossed paths. To everyone's surprise, the Congress general secretary and the supporters of the ruling party greeted each other happily.

Watch video here:

Congress leader Smt. Priyanka Gandhi among BJP workers. pic.twitter.com/POnZB1CJFu — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) February 22, 2022

In the video shared by Twitter user Anshuman Sail, Gandhi was seen shaking hands with the BJP supporters, sporting a bright smile on her face. This polite gesture has now become the talking point online as the video went viral on social media platforms.

However, this was not the first instance where Gandhi and BJP workers crossed paths during the poll campaign. Earlier during her roadshow in Aligarh, she had extended greetings to the BJP workers, who raised slogans in favour of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and handed them the Congress party's election manifesto.

Similarly, she had greeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and party workers, recently when they came face-to-face during a road show.

Meanwhile, Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies today.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today.

59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

With Inputs from ANI

