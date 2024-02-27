Watch Video: 'Chachaji Surrendered, Lalu Never Did & Son Will Never Do,' Says Tejashwi Yadav Referring To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar |

Launching a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, ''Chacha Ji' (referring to Nitish Kumar) has gone and surrendered, but Lalu (Prasad) never did that, and his son also won't. We won the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, but similar to what happened in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, cheating took place back then." He made the statement while he was addressing public during his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Kishanganj, Bihar.

Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad Yadav's Warm Interaction In Patna

This comes nearly two weeks after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen exchanging an informal and cordial gesture with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, February 15th. This was the first interaction between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav after Nitish Kumar switched his political inclination to join hands with the NDA.

After the change of power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar's re-entry into NDA, he met Lalu Prasad Yadav face to face for the first time on Thursday when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the assembly with his wife Rabri Devi.

The occasion was the process of filing nominations by RJD candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. During this time, when Lalu Prasad reached the portico of the Assembly, at the same time Nitish Kumar was returning after participating in the proceedings of the House. During this, both the leaders met at the entrance. On seeing Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar first smiled in his familiar style and then went closer and met Lalu Prasad.

Bihar CM faces criticism after switching sides

The interaction was totally cordial with no tinge of sourness visible on both the faces. Both the leaders greeted each other warmly with smiles on their faces. The two leaders met for about 10 seconds. After this, Nitish Kumar also greeted Rabri Devi with folded hands. After meeting Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad entered the nomination room along with his two sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Rabri Devi. Earlier, Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav also congratulated the newly elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav.

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced immense criticism for switching sides yet again to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), especially because he dumped the ‘mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance and the INDIA bloc to form a new government in Bihar with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).