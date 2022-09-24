Watch video: BJP MLAs eat tobacco, play cards during UP Assembly proceedings, allies RLD-SP slam

In an embarassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Lok Dal party helmed by Jayant Chowdhury shared a short video clip inside the Uttar Pradesh assembly, that allegedly showed Mahoba BJP MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami playing a card game on his phone while the house was in session.

"The man playing teen patti in the assembly is a BJP MLA from Mahoba... His act is an example of his hard work towards the house and his mentality towards the honourable members of the assembly who raise the problems of the people! This is the BJP's approach, face and character of BJP's public representatives towards public service!" the party tweeted in Hindi sharing the video clip.

In the video clip, a man resembling Goswami can be seen playing a card game on mobile phone while wearing the headphone meant to listen to assembly proceedings.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which is also an ally of Jayant Chaudhary's RLD also did not miss the opportunity to slam the ruling BJP for insulting the dignity of the house.

The party posted another video where another person is mixing tobacco products under the desk. The party claimed it was Jhansi BJP MLA Ravi Sharma who was chewing tobacco while the session was on.

"BJP MLA, like cancer for the public, is promoting cancer by mixing Rajnigandha and Tulsi in the house. Yogiji! Will your MLAs and ministers in the future also drink illicit liquor and smoke marijuana in the house? Do you organise workshops and give training in that?" the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his official Twitter account, thanking "BJP MLA who recorded the video" and made it viral.