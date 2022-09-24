Uttar Pradesh: Family keeps dead body of man at home for over a year in Kanpur, cleans it with Dettol

Representational image |

35-year-old Vimlesh Sonkar was an Income Tax Officer in Ahmedabad was admitted to Moti hospital on 19th April 2021 and he died on 22 April 2021 due to Covid-19 infection. Hospital gave the death certificate too but the family felt that Vimlesh was not dead. He is in coma. Vimlesh's family stayed with his dead body for one and a half years in Kanpur.

Vimlesh's family lives in the Krishnapuri area of ​​Rawatpur. The family included his two brothers, their wives, children, and his parents lived in the same house where the corpse was kept.

This was revealed on Friday when the Income Tax Department team reached Vimlesh's house looking for him after he did not attend duty for a very long time. After reaching there, the team found the dead body of Vimlesh take looked like a mummy in one of the rooms.

On April 23 morning, after Vimlesh's death due to corona, the family members were going to perform the last rites of the dead body. They felt the movement in the body on putting an oximeter in his hand as it started showing the pulse rate and oxygen level. The family then canceled the funeral process.

The family tried to get Vimlesh admitted to another hospital but could not get any place in any hospital due to non availability of beds during the second wave of covid infection.

The family bought the dead body home and started cleaning it with Dettol in the morning and evening and oil massaging it. They changed the body's clothes daily and used to air conditioner on in room for 24 hours. They practised this for a year and a half. That's why there was no bad odour from the dead body.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gautam reached the spot along with the team for investigation. He told the family members if Vimlesh is alive then he will defintely be treated at Hallet Hospital. The mummy-like dead body was brought to the hospital and was declared dead after the medical examination.

The family has been instructed to perform the last rites of the dead body.