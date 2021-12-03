Watch Video: Bengal cop rescues woman from falling under train

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly to save life of a woman who attempted to de-board from the running train.

As per the tweet by RPF officials @rpfserada, the incident was reported from Bengal's Purulia station wherein a woman lost her balance and fell in the gap between the train and the platform while de-boarding the train.

In a CCTV footage tweeted by the Railways, two women are seen jumping off the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express just as it gathers speed. While one of them lands on the platform, the other loses her balance and swerves dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform.

According to the tweet by RPF Adra Division, the saviour has been identified as RPF Sub-Inspector Bablu Kumar.

In the video Kumar can be seen running to rescue the woman who spilled to save land while de-boarding the train. Kumar being alert quickly pulls her away from the crucial gap between the platform and train way. Just in no time he manages to save her live by getting her safe on the railway platform.

Several others are also seen coming forward to help the woman. Even a passenger belonging to the train the lady got off from, tries to jump in to save her but stays back due to the train's speed.

The scenario at the railway station where the incident took place clearly indicates how passengers have mismanaged train rules and timings. Looks like despite regular announcements and warnings from the train authorities, people are boarding and de-boarding the running trains- which has already alighted from the station platform.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 05:20 PM IST