Watch Video: Assam BJP MLA slammed by netizens for piggyback ride during flood review

A BJP MLA, Sibu Misra from Assam is being targeted by netizens after a video of him taking a piggyback ride till a boat on the back of a flood rescue worker, where water level is very low.

Mr Misra was in the Hojai district and reviewing the flood situation in the area. During a review he can be seen taking a ride on a boat on the back of a flood rescue worker, when the boat is hardly few steps away and also water level was very low.

Netizens criticised him for being "insensitive" as the floods have already affected lakhs of people. One user asks “Why are so many legal powers vested in them?”

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Thursday, informed that more than 2.88 lakh people of the district (Nagaon) have been affected due to the first wave of flood and 147 villages under three revenue circles are currently under water.

As per the reports, thousand of people of Borkola and Dakhinpaat area under Raha and Nagaon revenue circle respectively have been rendered homeless after the flood water entered their homes, compelling them to move to safer places.

As per the data, currently, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in the district is under water.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:58 PM IST