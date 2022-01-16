Watch video: AAP is fresh hope for people of Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal; proposes 13-point agenda for assembly polls

Ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a 13-point agenda for the coastal state.

Addressing a press conference in poll-bound Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal vowed to ensure employment, tackle the issue of corruption, and to re-start mining within the first six months of being elected.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP and Congress earlier, they want a change & are frustrated," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Addressing the press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said employment will be provided to youth, those who do not get it will get aid of Rs 3,000 per month.

"AAP has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public. Employment will be provided to youth; those who do not get it will get aid of Rs 3,000 per month. Mining has huge vested interest, we will provide land rights in 6 months of coming into power," he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As part of his 13-point action plan for Goa, Arvind Kejriwal said that he would ensure 24x7 free electricity and water and vowed to provide Rs 1,000 to every woman above 18 years of age.

"Every family in Goa will get a benefit of Rs 10 lakh at the end 5 years if AAP comes to power," he added.

"We will give free electricity that would be saving Rs 6,000 per year. Women will get a Rs 1000 allowance. If there are two women in a family then they would get an allowance of Rs 24,000 per year. We will give livelihood to people and the people who will not have livelihood then we will give Rs 3000 per month allowance to them," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

If elected the Aam Aadmi Party will set up Mohalla clinics and hospitals in every village and district of Goa, for better and free healthcare. Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community. The trading system will be streamlined and simplified, Arvind Kejriwal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:25 PM IST