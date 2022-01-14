Watch Video: 48 persons sustain injuries in Jallikattu competition held in Tamil Nadu

As many as 48 persons have sustained injuries in Jallikattu competition held in Avaniyapuram village of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, as per a health official.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu



As many as 48 persons have sustained injuries in this event, as per a health official pic.twitter.com/ZqFRCC3GKd — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

During the event, one participant also suffered from a respiratory problem and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The competition began today at 8 am amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers.

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside at Avaniyapuram to watch the events.

A bull owner said, "Coronavirus is quickly spreading in the state. However, we are happy that the government has allowed the conduct of Jallikattu in the state." The Jallikattu event organisers have announced gift hampers like gold coins, washing machines, cars and bikes.

Every year during Pongal, Jallikattu competition is conducted in villages of Tamil Nadu.

With ANI Inputs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Makar Sankranti 2022: Of kites and til gul and the deeper meaning of the festival

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:01 PM IST