Watch Video: 19-year-old student fell 300 ft from cliff onto rocky ledge at Nandi Hills in Karnataka; rescued by IAF and Police

Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills in Karnatak this evening, re

#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:28 PM IST