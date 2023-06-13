WATCH: UP Lawyer Caught In Compromising Position With Employee; Girl Goes Missing After Complaint

Twitter

In a shocking incident, a prominent name from UP's Meerut's legal community Ramesh Chandra Gupta, 68, can be seen in a video with a female employee from his office in a compromising position.

The video has now gone viral on social media, rapidly gaining traction and causing widespread commotion.

In the video Gupta can been seen engaged in objectionable behavior with his female employee. The footage not only exhibits their compromising situation but also reveals Gupta's inappropriate conduct during a video call.

Girl goes missing

As per news reports, the girl has accused the lawyer of sexual assault and filed a complaint with the Association President. After filing the complaint, the girl went missing, and the police have registered a kidnapping case.

Recognising the severity of the matter, the Meerut Bar Association has swiftly taken action against Gupta.

The senior lawyer, formerly occupying the position of Senior Vice President within the Association, has been stripped of his title and expelled from membership.

In addition to this, the Association has proactively reached out to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, urging the cancellation of Gupta's registration as a lawyer.