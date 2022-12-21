e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Filmy twist, Telangana woman marries man who allegedly kidnapped her in front of father; releases clarification video

In the video, Shalini claimed of marrying the man who kidnapped her and also revealed that her abduction was a part of their elopement act as she was in love with him from four years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: A shocking revelation video has been released by the 18-yr-old girl, Shalini, who was kidnapped in front of her father on Monday.

Confessed of her love in video

While confessing her love in the video she said, "We're in love for 4 years & even got married a year back. However, as we were minors it wasn't valid"

She stated that her relationship was opposed by her family as the boy belonged to a Dalit family. Fearing of her family posing a threat to her relationship with the guy she planned to elope with him. Now she is fiund requesting protection in her video.

Requesting protection due to threat from family

Shalini, in her video said, "My parents filed a case on him & took me back home. They're not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. They were arranging another marriage for me. He came to elope with me as I asked him. We request protection as we have a threat from our family."

However the police or her family hasn't given any response or statement regarding the video. The girl is still missing with the boy who kidnapped her.

