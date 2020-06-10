Watch: Sudhir Chaudhary uses China's 'one-child policy' to explain why its soldiers would be ineffective in war; Twitter reacts

Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who hosts the prime-time show ‘Daily News and Analysis’, recently discussed the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops. In his segment, Sudhir stated that the red dragon wouldn’t dare lock horns with its Indian counterpart, citing how the country’s soldiers are the only children to their parents, courtesy the one-child policy.
He said, “China will lose any war with India because their soldiers are their parents' only children n they have many responsibilities on their head.”
The statement made by Sudhir had Twitterati in splits.
One user wrote, "The cameraperson is basically @sudhirchaudhary's unwilling therapist." Another commented, "World famous Anthropologist from Beijing University." "When you think Bollywood is real life," added another.
Clashes between Indian and Chinese troops happened between May 5 and May 8 several times. Thereafter, Chinese increased the deployment of troops and guns and Indian Army too deployed and moved guns in equal numbers.
On Sunday, both military commanders agreed to peacefully resolve the current border issue in eastern Ladakh in accordance with bilateral pacts as well as the agreement reached between leadership of the two countries, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday
"Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship," the MEA said
"Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held two summits where they had decided to maintain peace and tranquillity along the borders.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)