Watch: Sudhir Chaudhary uses China's 'one-child policy' to explain why its soldiers would be ineffective in war; Twitter reacts

Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who hosts the prime-time show ‘Daily News and Analysis’, recently discussed the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops. In his segment, Sudhir stated that the red dragon wouldn’t dare lock horns with its Indian counterpart, citing how the country’s soldiers are the only children to their parents, courtesy the one-child policy.

He said, “China will lose any war with India because their soldiers are their parents' only children n they have many responsibilities on their head.”

The statement made by Sudhir had Twitterati in splits.