Watch: Sikh man thrashed for slapping Granthis, accused of sacrilege at Morinda Gurdwara in Punjab

A shocking incident has come to light in Punjab where a man allegedly slapped Granthi Singhs and tried to throw the Holy book of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji at Gurdwara Sri Kotwali Sahib in Morinda on Monday.

The incident caused widespread outrage in the Sikh community and they thrashed the accused for his bizarre act. It is being said that the accused was mentally unstable.

The perpetrator was badly beaten up and eventually handed over to the police by the Sangat. The Sikh community is demanding a thorough investigation into the beadbi incident.

"A person committed 'beadbi' (sacrilege) and attacked 'Granthis' who were doing kirtan at a Gurudwara in Morinda, Rupnagar district.

"He has been detained. Further action is underway. Efforts underway to verify his identity," confirmed SP Navneet Singh Mahal.

CCTV footage of the incident are going viral on social media in which a Sikh man in a green t-shirt can be seen slapping the Granthi Singhs.

Another video of the man being thrashed by the Sangat is circulating on social media.

"Strict action should be taken against accused who committed disrespect of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Morinda," tweeted Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President.

Dhami has demanded strict and exemplary action against the person accused of disrespect.

He said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib is highly respectful for the Sikhs, but it is sad that the incidents of disrespect/sacrilege are not stopping. He said that due to lax action taken by the government against the accused persons in the past, the courage of such forces is increasing.

“If exemplary punishments are given, no one will have the courage to commit such a heinous crime”, said Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The SGPC President said that if there is anger in the society against a person caught committing sacrilege, then he/she is often saved by referring to the law, while on the other hand, due to lax action by the police, the accused would come out after some time. “This is a big question for governments, which they cannot avoid”, he said.