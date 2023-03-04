WATCH: SFI activists barge into Asianet TV office against POCSO victim interview by media house | ANI video screengrab

Kochi: A group of activists from CPI(M) students wing, SFI, on Saturday barged into the office of Asianet TV in protest against the news channel's interview with a POCSO victim, which the SFI claims to be fake.

In a video, the group of SFI activists can be seen raising slogans and creating ruckus inside the office. They push aside a security personnel and barge into the newsroom of Asianet. The trespassers have allegedly threatened the employees of the media house of consequences if they did not mend their ways. A banner was put up by the protestors inside as well as outside the office.

As per an IANS report, the police reportedly did not do anything to remove the protestors who had been camping outside the office of the media house which is located in a busy commercial space.

Leader of opposition reacts to the incident

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said the incident reflects the arrogance of Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan. Calling it an 'undemocratic act' he said that such incidents have started ever since he got a second term in 2021.

Sateeshan said, "The anti-social elements get emboldened as they get full support of Vijayan and his government. We strongly condemn this dastardly act unleashed by the state government which has become jittery as it is under close scrutiny from the media. The media has the right to do their job and they criticise not just the government, but also the opposition. This is sheer intolerance of Vijayan, who often speaks of media freedom, but now it seems that's not applicable for them, but for all others. This is the routine hypocritical stand of Vijayan and the CPI(M)."

Asianet anchor's statement on CPI(M) leader

The Asianet TV has come under fire from the CPI(M) after its leading news anchor Vinu V.John made a statement against Elamaram Kareem, the Rajya Sabha member of the CPI(M). John was asked to appear before the police in the state capital city last month.

Journalists have condemned this act unleashed by the SFI members and have called for a state wide protest.

E.P.Jayarajan, the ruling Left Democratic Front convenor, a very senior CPI(M) leader and a former State Industries Minister said that he is not aware of the incident and said he can he can only comment on it after studying the matter.

AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has targetted BJP and PM Modi saying that this is exactly what one gets to see in Delhi.

The Kochi police have registered a case against several SFI activists for this protest which is yet to take any action.

(with IANS inputs)