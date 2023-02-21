ON CAMERA: Kerala cop punches man in face for showing black-flag to CM Pinarayi Vijayan |

The Kerala Police detained seven opposition party members on Sunday after they attempted to raise a black flag toward Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In three separate instances in the city's Nadakkavu and West Hill, four members of the Youth Congress, two KSU employees, and a leader of the Yuva Morcha were detained.

Now, a video tweeted by Janam TV, is going viral on social media, in which a policeman is seen punching one of the protestors in the face. The protestor is lying down on the road, and the policeman is repeatedly punching him.

Prior to the Chief Minister's two-day visit to Kozhikode, security had been intensified. Yet, the protestors were able to get past the police barricade and wave the black flag at a few other locations. The rallies are in opposition to adding a Rs 2 social security levy to the cost of fuel.

In order to avoid demonstrations, Congress state president K. Sudhakaran stated that the party would take legal action against preventative detention. He claimed that if the chief minister is scheduled to attend an event nearby, the general public should not go outside.

