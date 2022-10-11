WATCH: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with state honours, thousands attend

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Tuesday cremated with state honours in UP | Photo: Twitter Image

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Tuesday cremated with state honours in presence of huge crowd at his in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai.

The air reverberated with chants of 'Netaji amar rahein' as thousands attended to witness the Samajwadi patriarch's last rites.

The last rites were performed by Mulayam's son and Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.

Around 2.p.m , the mortal remains of the leader were shifted to the cremation site where the last rites were performed with full state honours.

Huge crowds were seen in Saifai and all roads were completely blocked as people jostled with each other for a glimpse of the late leader.

Several VIPs had to leave their cars and walk to the venue.

Almost every SP leader, worker, legislator and member from all corners of the state was seen in Saifai to offer tributes to the late leader.

The Yadav clan stood together in their hour of grief. Akhilesh, Shivpal and Dharmendra Yadav broke down several times and were seen consoling each other.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who attended the last rites?

Several Uttar Pradesh ministers, including deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Suresh Khanna, Jitin Prasad were seen offering floral tributes to the late leader.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari were among those present.

Reliance chairman Anil Ambani, a close friend of the Yadav clan, was present while SP MP Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also present.