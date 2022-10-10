Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Khushbu Sundar, Vijender Singh and other politicians express grief over Samajwadi Party leader's sad demise

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, October 10, around 8:30 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
Yadav had been under treatment since August 22 and was later shifted to ICU earlier this month. Last night, his medical condition was reported to be too critical.
Following the sad demise of the SP leader, politicians began to share condolence messages on social media. Meanwhile, his son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news and tweeted on the political party handle, "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more."
PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared condolences on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister revived his interactions with the former UP CM.
"He was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades," Singh noted towards the veteran politician.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a condolence message said: "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart in the politics of the nation, and especially in that of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Supriya Sule also express grief over the incident.
BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over the passing away of Yadav and wrote, "Saddened at the demise of former UP Chief Minister Shri #MulayamSinghYadav ji. Deepest condolences to the family and his dear ones. May they find the strength to cope with the irreplaceable loss." "May his soul rest in peace. OmShanti," she added.
TMC leader Sushmita Dev called the SP patriarch a "tall leader with great humility." Feeling sorry about the incident, she shared her condolences with his family and supporters, while further reviving memories with the deceased from 16th Lok Sabha.
Sharing an image of "Pahlwan ji", boxer and Congress leader prayed for the soul to "Rest in Peace."
A few more messages that were shared on Twitter by fellow politicians
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)