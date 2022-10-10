Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Khushbu Sundar, Vijender Singh and other politicians express grief over Samajwadi Party leader's sad demise |

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, October 10, around 8:30 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Yadav had been under treatment since August 22 and was later shifted to ICU earlier this month. Last night, his medical condition was reported to be too critical.

Following the sad demise of the SP leader, politicians began to share condolence messages on social media. Meanwhile, his son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news and tweeted on the political party handle, "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more."

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared condolences on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister revived his interactions with the former UP CM.

"He was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades," Singh noted towards the veteran politician.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a condolence message said: "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart in the politics of the nation, and especially in that of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, CM Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Supriya Sule also express grief over the incident.

उत्तर प्रदेशचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री,माजी केंद्रीय मंत्री व समाजवादी पक्षाचे माजी अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव यांचे निधन झाले. उत्तर प्रदेश च्या जडणघडणीत मुलायम सिंह जी यांचे खूप मोठे योगदान आहे.मी त्यांच्या परिवाराच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्याला चिरशांती प्रदान करो. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 10, 2022

BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over the passing away of Yadav and wrote, "Saddened at the demise of former UP Chief Minister Shri #MulayamSinghYadav ji. Deepest condolences to the family and his dear ones. May they find the strength to cope with the irreplaceable loss." "May his soul rest in peace. OmShanti," she added.

Saddened at the demise of former UP Chief Minister Shri #MulayamSinghYadav ji. Deepest condolences to the family and his dear ones. May they find the strength to cope with the irreplaceable loss.

May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 10, 2022

TMC leader Sushmita Dev called the SP patriarch a "tall leader with great humility." Feeling sorry about the incident, she shared her condolences with his family and supporters, while further reviving memories with the deceased from 16th Lok Sabha.

Extremely sorry to hear about the passing away of Mulayam Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family @yadavakhilesh & supporters.



He was a tall leader with great humility.



I have lovely memories of him during the 16th Lok sabha. He was so encouraging. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/wqt8ibqiFQ — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) October 10, 2022

Sharing an image of "Pahlwan ji", boxer and Congress leader prayed for the soul to "Rest in Peace."

A few more messages that were shared on Twitter by fellow politicians

My heartfelt condolences to Shri @yadavakhilesh ji , the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & Fmr CM of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work&service. He will be hugely missed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XZV2k7GEkK — Rrahul Narain Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) October 10, 2022

Saddened to know about the passing away of Former UP CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends!



Om Shanti 🙏#MulayamSinghYadav pic.twitter.com/gsxRtS5KJJ — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) October 10, 2022

Extremely sorry to hear about the sad demise of Sri #MulayamSinghYadav My deepest condolences to his family @samajwadiparty supporters — Kalikesh Singh Deo (@DeoKalikesh) October 10, 2022

My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & Fmr CM of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work&service. He will be hugely missed. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 10, 2022

Read Also Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82