Watch: Rajasthan teacher gets stung for viral Naagin dance, gets suspended

Teachers at a training camp in Jalore have landed themselves in a bit of a fix with their dance moves. More specifically, their rendition of the Naagin dance.
The video of the incident that took place around 10 days ago in Sayla tehsil of Rajasthan's Jalor District has now gone viral.
In it, a female teacher can be seen swaying to the snake charmer's tune while others mimic playing a snake charmer's flute-like instrument.
As The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra reported, following the incident one teacher was suspended, while two others were given notices.
The person who can be seen dancing in the video is the master trainer who had been sent to conduct the training. Additionally, the incident took place at the time when the class should have been in progress, reports Pranvendra.
Watch the video below:
Originally inspired by Sridevi's serpentine swaying in the 1986 movie, Nagina, the dance has gained popularity and continues to make headlines. Take the 2016 rendition in Maharashtra for example where people swayed to it in protest at a PWD office in Buldana.
It also seems to be a crowd favourite at weddings and similar occasions, and like the aforementioned teachers, there are countless videos that inundate the internet.
