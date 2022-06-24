WATCH: Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised, Congress alleges SFI involvement

Photo: ANI

A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here on Friday turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it.

Indian Youth Congress, in a tweet, alleges that "the goons held the flags of SFI" as they climbed the wall of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office and vandalised it, ANI reported.

Police said the protest march contained around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office.

"There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight of them are under custody. More police have been deployed," police told PTI.

"Today around 3 pm, a group of SFI workers and leaders forcefully encroached on the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. They attacked the office people, Rahul Gandhi's staff brutally. We don't know the reason," ANI quoted Congress leader KC Venugopal as saying.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the attack and assured stringent action against culprits.

Venugopal Rao further condemning the attack said that all this took place in the presence of police, alleging that it is a clear conspiracy by CPM leadership.

"For the past 5 days, ED is questioning him after that I don't know why Kerala CPM is going in the way of Narendra Modi to attack him.I think Sitaram Yehcury will take necessary action," the Congress leader said.

The student organisation protested alleging that Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

To this Rao said, "They are saying that they are agitating against Buffer Zone issue. I don't know what is the role of Rahul Gandhi in this issue. As per Supreme Court verdict, if anything can be doable in that issue, that can be done by CM of Kerala."

this is a developing story

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)