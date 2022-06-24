Rahul Gandhi was too tired to answer 20% of questions: ED officials | PTI

Sharing the experience of his recent ED grilling on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Enforcement Directorate officers who questioned him were very impressed with his patience and also asked him the secret behind his stamina.

"The ED officials asked me about the patience with which I answered their questions... I'm in Congress since 2004, patience is inculcated in us and every leader of the party understands this."

He then said: "Congress party teaches patience. I am working since 2004, Sachin Pilot is sitting here, Siddaramaiah ji is here."

ED sources however disputed this version stating that Gandhi avoided almost 20 percent of questions asked to him claiming that he was feeling tired.

The probe in connection to the National Herald case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.



(With IANS inputs)