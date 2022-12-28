WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says 'Jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge', in reply to 'same t-shirt' question

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says 'Jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge', to 'same t-shirt' question |

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, has finally responded to a query that has been making the rounds on social media and in the news since last week: why has he been wearing the same white T-shirt for so long?

Rahul wore the identical T-shirt on Congress Foundation Day on Wednesday.

When a reporter asked him, “Today again in the same T-shirt?”, the Congress leader replied, “T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge”(The T-shirt is not wearing down so I’ll wear it till it can’t be worn)

#WATCH: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt.



Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt...



Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... | 📹 (ANI) pic.twitter.com/8Ah90hxbOl — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 28, 2022

Delhi and its neighbours are witnessing a cold wave due to a drop in temperature. The minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.