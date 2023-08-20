WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To His Father, Former PM Rajiv Gandhi In Ladakh On His Birth Anniversary |

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday morning from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Today marks the 79th anniversary of the former PM and Congress leader. Visuals of Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to his late father have surfaced on the internet.

Rahul Gandhi's Bike Ride To Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi embarked on a bike ride to Pangong Tso in Ladakh on Saturday. He was accompanied by several other riders as he passed through the mountains before reaching the Pangong Tso lake to pay tribute to his father. A prayer meeting is scheduled to be held at the banks of Pangong Lake to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi today.

"Today Rahul Gandhi will pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi here. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country. We have gathered here to remember him," Vikar Rasool Wani, President of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee earlier told ANI.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the 7th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20, 1944. Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers are to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary here in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi's 2-Day Visit To Leh Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on Thursday and later decided to extend his tour till August 25. his is his first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Articles 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

