WATCH: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Surat, Congress leaders, sister Priyanka, 3 CMs to accompany him |

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left his residence for Surat on Monday morning. Gandhi was recently sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case filed against him by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for comments made during a rally in which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that all thieves shared the Modi surname.

Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, will be accompanying him.

Who will be in Surat with Rahul?

The Congress leader is expected to reach Surat at around 2 pm, and senior party leaders such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal will be there, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra onboard a flight to Surat. pic.twitter.com/akLdGKMqIq — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inside IndiGo bus to further board the flight to Surat. Several other senior Congress leaders accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/R27F1wCcG7 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Gandhi's plea to the sessions court

In his plea, Gandhi asked the sessions court to set aside the Magistrate's order convicting him in the defamation case. He has also asked for an interim stay on the conviction till the matter is disposed of. Unless his conviction is put on hold by a higher court, the Election Commission will announce a special election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, and Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for the next eight years.

Party workers gather outside sessions court in Surat

Congress party workers have gathered outside District and Sessions Court in Surat in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will arrive there today to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Congress party workers gather outside District and Sessions Court in Surat in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will arrive here today to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case. pic.twitter.com/Um7a8qKQUX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Himachal Pradesh CM supports Rahul Gandhi

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his plea challenging his conviction in the defamation case. He also stated that he will be visiting Surat as him and his party workers stand strong with Gandhi.

"No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him," said Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

#WATCH | No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him...: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu pic.twitter.com/XBeOSncIVx — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh CM to accompany Gandhi as well in Surat

Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticised the BJP over ruckus in the states of West Bengal and Bihar. He also stated that he will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi today in Surat as the leader left to challenge his conviction in the Modi defamation case

"I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah," said Baghel.

#WATCH | I am going with my leader (Rahul Gandhi), how can this be pressure on the judiciary? They (BJP) are creating ruckus in West Bengal and Bihar. Till now no appeal has come from PM Modi and Amit Shah..: Chhattisgarh CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/Y6AYUWQGAB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 3, 2023

Gujarat police ramps up security measures

"Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court the Surat city police have deployed the police force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking & checking," said Sagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4 Surat.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court the Surat city police have deployed the police force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking & checking: Sagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4 Surat pic.twitter.com/MmQYOLrAbT — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Criticism and opposition to disqualification

Gandhi was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow for an appeal, but he was quickly disqualified from Parliament. This has prompted criticism from the Congress party, which has called it a conspiracy to silence him. Opposition leaders have also questioned the speed with which action was taken against Gandhi.

BJP's defense

The BJP has defended the move and criticized Gandhi for his comments, calling them an intentional insult to the OBC community. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed the criticism and urged Gandhi to appeal to a higher court. He has also criticized Gandhi's apparent refusal to seek a stay on his conviction, calling it arrogance.

