Watch: PM Modi reminds Virat Kohli of his first love - chole bhature

Responding to it, Virat Kohli said he focuses on proper diet and sleep patterns. Virat Kohli also highlighted the need for following a proper fitness routine to deal with the fast-paced nature of the world. "If I have to tell you honestly, everyone gets tired. But if your lifestyle is good, if you are eating good, if your fitness routine is good, if your sleep is good, then you will be able to recover faster. Whenever I feel tired, I am able to recover well. That's because of my fitness routines," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli also told PM Modi that he had to bring about a change in his physical fitness & diet and said that it was essential to do so strike a fine balance between mental and physical health.

PM Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ during the online Fit India Dialogue. The fitness protocols have been prepared with the help of fitness enthusiasts for three age categories, from 5-18 years, 18-65 years, and 65 plus age category.