Watch: PM Modi inaugurates India’s first water aerodrome and sea plane service in Gujarat

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. With October 31 also being observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country, the Prime Minister attended a parade to mark the occasion.

Speaking about boosting tourism in the region, Modi had said, "A seaplane service from Sardar Sarovar to Sabarmati riverfront will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area. All these efforts are going to increase tourism in this area too. Tribal people are getting equal chances of employment. I congratulate the Government of Gujarat and the people of the state for these achievements."

"Many new sites like Jungle Safari Park, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park, Arogya Van have been launched here in Kevadia. In the coming time, on the banks of 'Maa Narmada', not only India but this place is going to make its place on the tourism map of the whole world," he added.