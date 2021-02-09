Watch: PM Modi gets emotional on farewell of Congress' Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional as he reminisced an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending this month.

The Prime Minister heaped praise on the veteran Congress leader and said that he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," Modi said during the farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.