Watch: PM Modi gets emotional on farewell of Congress' Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional as he reminisced an incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending this month.
The Prime Minister heaped praise on the veteran Congress leader and said that he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.
"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," Modi said during the farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha.
Earlier on Monday, Modi had lauded Azad for praising the conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and took a swipe at his party's leadership, saying he hoped it will take Azad's remarks in the right spirit and not do something to the contrary by mistaking them as "advice of G-23".
His reference was to the internal rift in the opposition Congress and the group of 23 leaders (G-23) who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul, including elections to party posts and a full-time and active president.
Azad, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was among the letter writers who had triggered a storm in the Congress with their step and had drawn a sharp reaction from Gandhi loyalists. His Rajya Sabha tenure will end on February 15.
