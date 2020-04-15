Watch: People pelt stones at doctors and police in UP's Moradabad; Yogi Adityanath slaps attackers with NSA

A team of health workers and police were attacked in Nawabpura area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday when they went to pick up a coronavirus patient and his family.
According to reports, a man named Sartaj had been unwell and was admitted to the medical college in the Tirthankar Mahavir University.
His samples were sent for testing on April 9 and the report that came on April 13 found him to be positive for COVID-19. Sartaj died the same night.
Some members of his family were quarantined at the IFTM University.
The health and police team, on Wednesday, went to their house to pick up Sartaj's younger brother who had been suffering from fever.
As soon as the team reached the area, people started coming out of their houses and collecting at the spot. They tried to prevent the remaining family members from being taken for quarantine. The health team tried to explain to the crowds but the local people became aggressive and started pelting stones.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that NSA would be slapped against those responsible for the act. "All those who attacked the doctor, health and police teams will be booked under NSA & Disaster Management Act," Adityanath said. "The loss of state property incurred by the culprits will be strictly compensated from them. The District Police Administration should immediately identify such unruly elements and ensure every citizen as well as complete strictness on the unruly elements," he added.
"Strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident. Some members of medical team had received injuries. There is violation of Sec 144 and Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under National Security Act," said Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad.
(With input from Agencies)
