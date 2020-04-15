Coronavirus in UP: Yogi govt to start pool testing of COVID-19 suspects, to take up testing to 4,000 tests a day

However, if the result is positive, then all people in the sample would have to go for individual test.”The group testing of samples will be done using a single RTPCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction).The government is yet to finalise number of samples to be taken in one pool. Besides, it is unclear which population or locality will be taken for the new method of diagnosis.

Dr Jain added, “The size of the pool is yet to be decided. Ideally, it should be five samples per pool. The group testing can’t be done in the hotspot or contamination zone where chances of most of these tests coming positive are high. And we have to repeat the test for all individuals separately which will be time and resource consuming. A buffer zone outside the hotspot can be used for the pool test.”

She, however, insisted that there were plenty of testing kits. "But to identify all vulnerable people, we need to scale up the tests. But taking large number of samples may not serve the purpose.” Researchers from Israel have shown that samples of 64 people can be effectively tested.

UP is currently testing close to 2,300 samples every day in 10 designated labs in the government set-up. The plan is to take it up to 4,000 tests a day by next week, says Dr Jain.