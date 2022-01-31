e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Watch | Participation of women in growth cycle of New India is increasing continuously: PM Modi at 30th NCW Foundation Day programme

FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed to 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day Program via video conferencing. The theme of the programme was ‘She The Change Maker’ and it was aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

During his address, PM Modi congratulated the NCW on completing 30 years of its establishment. "The milestone of 30 years, whether in the life of an individual or of an organization, is very important. This is the time for new responsibilities, for moving ahead with a new energy," he said.

The PM said that today the role of women in changing India is continuously expanding. Therefore, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is also the need of the hour, he added.

PM Modi said India's strength for centuries has been our small local industries or MSMEs. Today, the role of men in these industries is much as that of women, he added.

"The old thinking had considered the skills of women as a matter of domestic work. It is necessary to change this old thinking in order to advance the economy of the country," he said. "Make in India is doing the same thing today. Self-reliant India campaign is linking this ability of women with the development of the country," he added.

During the last seven years, PM Modi said the policies of his government have become more sensitive towards women. "Today India is one of the countries which gives maximum maternity leave. Marriage at an early age does not hinder the education and career of daughters, so the age of marriage of daughters is 21 years," he added.

The PM further said that the participation of women in the growth cycle of 'New India' is increasing continuously. "Women's commissions should give maximum recognition to this role of women in the entrepreneurship of the society, it should be promoted," he added.

Watch Video:

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
