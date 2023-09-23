Watch: Noida Woman Slaps Society President, Pulls His Hair For Removing Her 'Missing' Dog's Poster

Noida frequently grabs headlines for less-than-favourable reasons. Conflicts and disputes within residential societies in Noida have sadly become commonplace. It's almost a routine occurrence to hear about residents in Noida societies engaging in disputes over various matters.

Woman slaps man, pulls his hair

In a recent incident mirroring this trend, a confrontation reportedly took place in Sector 75's AIMS Golf Avenue society. A woman was involved in a dispute allegedly with the society's president over the removal of a 'missing' dog poster. The video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the woman initially physically confronting the man and later pulling his hair.

This one-minute video is going viral on social media. In the video, a woman named Aashi Singh, dressed in a red-colored t-shirt, is seen grabbing the collar of Navin Mishra. The woman exclaims, "Is AOA (Apartment Owner's Association) bigger than the Supreme Court?" Navin stands before her, urging her to let go of his collar and advises her to maintain decorum in conversation. However, in her anger, the woman screams and pushes Navin away.

Victim reportedly BJP member

Navin Mishra repeatedly asks the woman to not talk to him in that manner, but the woman threatens to call the police while holding onto his collar. In the video, Navin Mishra is explaining that he had only removed a poster of a 'missing' dog, asking what was the big deal about it. In the midst of this argument, the woman resorts to physical aggression, delivering two slaps and pulling Navin's hair. People present there intervene to mediate the situation as well.

According to information received from the police, the man beaten up in the video is a member of the BJP. This incident occurred yesterday. In connection with this matter, the local police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Congress makes counter-charge

The Uttar Pradesh Congress, meanwhile, blamed the man being beaten, who happens to be the BJP leader, for misbehaving with woman.

"Videos of hooliganism of BJP leaders surface every day from Noida societies. It is being told that in AIMS Golf Avenue 1 Society, BJP leader Naveen Mishra misbehaved with the woman and held her hand, but on the contrary, Noida Police registered an FIR against the woman. Similarly, in the case of Shrikant Tyagi of Noida, the government and police had brought disgrace to the entire country by supporting BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi. If women are not safe in the gated societies of Noida, then you can imagine their condition in the entire Uttar Pradesh," the Congress wrote.

नोएडा की सोसायटियों से आए दिन भाजपा नेताओं के गुंडागर्दी की वीडियो सामने आती हैं।



बताया जा रहा है कि AIMS Golf Avenue 1 सोसायटी में भाजपा नेता नवीन मिश्रा ने महिला के साथ अभद्रता की, उसका हाथ पकड़ा लेकिन नोएडा पुलिस ने उल्टा महिला पर ही FIR दर्ज कर दिया।



नोएडा के श्रीकांत… pic.twitter.com/zuWHGLlmoU — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) September 23, 2023

