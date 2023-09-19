Shocking Video: Garlic Trader Stripped, Paraded Naked Over ₹3,000 Debt In Noida Fruit Market

Screengrab of the purported video showing the man thrashing the garlic trader in the Noida fruit market.

A shocking video circulating on social media has exposed a disturbing incident in which an angry money lender forcibly stripped a garlic trader naked in a fruit market in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida over a dispute of ₹3,000.

The incident captured in the video reportedly occurred in Noida's Phase 2 market.

As per reports, when the victim failed to give the balance payment, some individuals in the market resorted to violence, stripping him naked and parading him in public.

Administration reacts

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, the City Magistrate canceled the aggressor's license, and an FIR has been filed at the Phase 2 police station.

The complainant, Amit, informed the police that he operates a garlic cart. He had borrowed ₹5,600 from Sundar a month ago and had returned ₹2,500 to him on Tuesday. He had requested to pay the remaining amount at a later date.

Accused on the run

The video has ignited outrage, and the alleged offender is currently evading arrest. An apprehension is anticipated soon.

In connection with this case, City Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar stated that the Saraswati Trading Company operates in Phase 2. Sundar is associated with this company and has been running his shop in Phase 2 for an extended period. As soon as information about the incident was received, his license was promptly revoked.

