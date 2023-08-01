WATCH: Mob Thrashes Muslim Woman In Jaipur For Writing Pro-BJP, Anti-Religion Slogans Outside Her House

A shocking incident has come to light from Jaipur where a Muslim woman was badly thrashed by an angry mob after she wrote pro-BJP and anti-religion slogans outside her house. The woman is mentally-challenged, according to reports.

A mob of her co-religionists, mostly men, launched an attack at her and tried to lynch her.

She hid in the room to save her life but the mob dragged her out from the house after breaking the door, threw her in the mud and beat her badly.r

Policemen were also present at the scene of crime but failed to stop the mob from attacking the woman. Female officers were also present there and urged the crowd to stop the attack but in vain.

Cops make arrests after video goes viral

She was later rescued by the cops and taken to a nearby hospital.

The video of the incident, which took place on July 20 in Malpura Gate police jurisdiction, is going viral on social media and it has prompted the police to take action against the men only now.

Seven suspects have been arrested so far, 11 days after the incident took place.

