Watch: Car Brazenly Drags Delhi Police Barricade On Flyover; Video Of Shocking Incident Goes Viral

Screengrab

In a shocking incident that happened on the streets of Delhi, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car dragged a Delhi Police barricade across a flyover during the night. The incident was captured on video that has since gone viral on social media, leaving people baffled.

The video showed a blue Swift brazenly towing the Delhi Police barricade from its left side. The vehicle continued to drag the barricade for a few feet, causing a wheel of the barricade to break off in the process. Interestingly, there were no other cars in front of the Swift. Despite this, the car ran to the side of the barricade, eventually dragging it. Throughout the unusual incident, the hazard lights of the Swift were turned on.

The odd occurrence has left several social media users perplexed. It remains unclear whether any action has been taken against the culprits.

Barricades are frequently employed to regulate and direct traffic on flyover for a smooth flow of the traffic and ensuring public safety.

