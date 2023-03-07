Watch: Man, woman stuck on high mast light pole while paragliding in Kerala's Varkala; rescued

A man and a woman met with an accident on Tuesday while paragliding in Kerala’s Varkala as they got stuck on a high mast light pole.
The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and gone viral. Both the tourists were rescued and they were shifted to a hospital. According to reports, one of the persons who got stuck was an instructor, while the other was a Coimbatore-based tourist.
It is important to note that, paragliding is an unregulated sport in India.
(This is a developing news story. More details will be added shortly)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)