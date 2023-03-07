e-Paper Get App
Watch: Man, woman stuck on high mast light pole while paragliding in Kerala's Varkala; rescued

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
A man and a woman met with an accident on Tuesday while paragliding in Kerala’s Varkala as they got stuck on a high mast light pole. 

The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and gone viral.  Both the tourists were rescued and they were shifted to a hospital. According to reports, one of the persons who got stuck was an instructor, while the other was a Coimbatore-based tourist.

It is important to note that, paragliding is an unregulated sport in India.

(This is a developing news story. More details will be added shortly)

