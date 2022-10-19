Watch: Mallikarjun Kharge becomes Congress President; celebrations pour in | Twitter/ANI

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today defeated Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential election. Kharge, who was Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is the first person outside the Gandhi family to hold the top party post in 24 years. Earlier today, Shashi Tharoor conceded defeat to his rival candidate.

Runner-up in the Congress president poll, Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday thanked his supporters, and said that the elections will galvanise the party and its revival has begun. He thanked his volunteer team of party colleagues "for their amazing efforts against impossible odds to keep our campaign going and congratulated the Chief Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, and his colleagues for their efforts to make this possible."

Meanwhile, celebrations begun acknowledging the success of to-be Congress President Kharge. Also, politicians and party supporters reacted over the election results by congratulating Kharge on his win.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot wrote in Hindi, "...The party and workers will benefit from this long political experience of yours and the party will move forward with a new energy and confidence."

आपने अपने विशाल राजनीतिक सफर में सदैव जमीनी स्तर पर पार्टी को मजबूत किया है व कई महत्त्वपूर्ण पदों पर रहकर पार्टी के हित में अहम योगदान दिए हैं। आपके इस लंबे राजनीतिक अनुभव का पार्टी और कार्यकर्ताओं को लाभ मिलेगा तथा पार्टी एक नई ऊर्जा और विश्वास के साथ आगे बढ़ेगी। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 19, 2022

#WATCH | Mallikarjun Kharge wins the Congress presidential elections; celebration visuals from outside the AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DiIpt5aLpJ — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS Senior Congress leader Sri Dr Mallikarjun khargeji elected as a AICC president



Mallikarjun Kharge's long political experience, studies, knowledge, commitments will help in building the Congress party more ideologically and politically stronger. pic.twitter.com/B8LVAmhos5 — Dr Mohammed Asgar chulbul (@DrAsgarChulbul) October 19, 2022

