Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the new Congress President after he received 7,897 votes, while his rival Shashi Tharoor managed to secure only 1,072.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Mallikarjun Kharge becomes Congress President; celebrations pour in | Twitter/ANI
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today defeated Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential election. Kharge, who was Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is the first person outside the Gandhi family to hold the top party post in 24 years. Earlier today, Shashi Tharoor conceded defeat to his rival candidate.

Runner-up in the Congress president poll, Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday thanked his supporters, and said that the elections will galvanise the party and its revival has begun. He thanked his volunteer team of party colleagues "for their amazing efforts against impossible odds to keep our campaign going and congratulated the Chief Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, and his colleagues for their efforts to make this possible."

article-image

Meanwhile, celebrations begun acknowledging the success of to-be Congress President Kharge. Also, politicians and party supporters reacted over the election results by congratulating Kharge on his win.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot wrote in Hindi, "...The party and workers will benefit from this long political experience of yours and the party will move forward with a new energy and confidence."

Check out some post-election reactions:

article-image

